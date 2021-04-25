Joy as Kanungu Gets UGX 3.2 billion for Health Center III Construction

In short
According to the Kanungu Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Shafique Ssekandi Sengooba whose office is mandated to monitor the Government Programs, the Health Center to be constructed is Kirima Health III in Kirima Sub County and the elevation of Bugongi Health Center II to III all in Bugongi Sub County.
Joy as Kanungu Gets UGX 3.2 billion for Health Center III Construction25 Apr 2021
In short
