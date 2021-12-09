In short
To solve the puzzle, Odongo says UNEB will register learners who were in P5, P6, S2 and S3 before the school closed, for the next examination cycle. He however notes that their potential to sit the national examinations must first be determined by their respective teachers.
EXCLUSIVE: UNEB to Register P5s, P6s, S2s and S3s for PLE and UCE
9 Dec 2021
In short
