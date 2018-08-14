Execution, Bailiffs Court Relocates to Crusader House

In short
EBD was established by an administrative circular issued by the Principle Judge to handle executions of High Court and Magistrates Courts within Kampala. The Division has three judges who are led by Duncan Gaswaga.
Execution, Bailiffs Court Relocates to Crusader House14 Aug 2018, 13:08 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Court Report
One of the Execution and Bailiffs Division Justice, Paul Gadenya Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.