Wambuzi Reacheal
12:37

Exhibitors Decry Low Turn Up at Jinja Agricultural Show

11 Dec 2018, 12:37 Comments 120 Views Business and finance Report
Some of the stalls at the Jinja agricultural show ground. Wambuzi Reacheal

Some of the stalls at the Jinja agricultural show ground. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The show organised by the Uganda National Farmers Federation-UNFFE is focusing on showcasing the value-added agriculture products to the possible buyers, and also promoting agricultural tourism.

 

Tagged with: exhibitors decry low turnup uganda national farmers federation agricultural show livestock

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.