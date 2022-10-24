Expansion of Palm Oil Project Sparks Land Disputes in Masaka

Residents of Nakigga, Kasanje and Birinzi in Bukakata sub county, Masaka District who are fearing evition ahead of Palm Oil Growing project in the area. They were attending a meeting

In short

Moses Kamulegeya, another resident at Kasanje Village indicates that the disputed land measures 780 hectares, which was initially public land. He, however, says that through unscrupulous means, the current claimants converted it into freehold and obtained titles without the knowledge of the residents who have occupied the same land for decades.