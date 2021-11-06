Expectant Mothers Fill Kawempe Hospital Verandas as Deliveries Triple

In short
The Deputy Executive Director, Dr Lawrence Kazibwe says each day they deliver between 100 and 150 babies ever since the second COVID-19 lockdown was lifted.
Expectant Mothers Fill Kawempe Hospital Verandas as Deliveries Triple6 Nov 2021, 17:15 Comments 225 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Kawempe Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Kazibwe checks the contents in one of the donated Mama Kit packs.
In short
Tagged with: Baby boom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.