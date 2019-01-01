Pamela Mawanda
Expectant Mothers Flee Naguru Hospital After Power Outage

1 Jan 2019, 09:33 Comments 161 Views Health Report

According to sources at the hospital that preferred anonymity, the hospital was covered in darkness at around 9:00 pm. This forced some women to seek medical services from other government medical facilities.

 

