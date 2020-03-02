Expectant Mothers Stranded as Wind Blows Off Maternity Roof in Kitgum

In short
Collins Mwaka cox, the in-charge of Loborom Health Center III told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Monday afternoon that the roof was blown to a distance of about 20 meters away from the maternity ward. Luckily, about 10 expectant mothers who were in the maternity ward at the time of the incident escaped unhurt.
Expectant Mothers Stranded as Wind Blows Off Maternity Roof in Kitgum2 Mar 2020, 20:41 Comments 100 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Health Northern Updates
parts of the maternity roofs at loborom health center III in kitgum district blown off by strong wind last evening. courtesy photo
In short
