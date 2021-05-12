Expectant Mothers Stuck As Floods Devastate Kyotera

In short
The floods that had initially cut off Kyapa-Kasensero road intensified last week following the persistent rainfall in the area. This is the only road that connects Kasensero and Kyebe communities to Kyotera –Mutukula highway. As a result, the health workers and other road users can hardly cross to either side of the road.
Expectant Mothers Stuck As Floods Devastate Kyotera12 May 2021, 16:25 Comments 114 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Environment Local government Updates
