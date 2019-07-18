In short
Maria Mabinty Kamara, the Head of ICC Uganda field outreach office says although the court has done its best to manage expectations for justice from the victims of the conflict, the court is still overwhelmed sixteen years later.
Expectations of LRA Victims Overwhelms ICC, 16 Years Later
18 Jul 2019
ICC Registrar Peter Lewis (Middle Center) Speaking To Delegation of Ugandan Community Leaders Headed By Paramount Chief of Acholi His Highness David Onen Achana (First Right)
