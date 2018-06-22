Lawyer Contests Court Verdict Against Expelled Students

In short
The students had dragged the school to court challenging their expulsion by the Board of Governors over their alleged involvement in the planning of a violent strike in March this year. The strike was to reportedly protest religious discrimination, biased against the Christian students. The school is Muslim founded.
Lawyer Contests Court Verdict Against Expelled Students22 Jun 2018, 19:42 Comments 201 Views Mbale, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.