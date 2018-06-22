Salume Among
19:43

Lawyer Contests Court Verdict Against Expelled Students

22 Jun 2018, 19:42 Comments 201 Views Mbale, Uganda Court Report
Nkoma Expelled Students with their Lawyer Salume Among

Nkoma Expelled Students with their Lawyer Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The students had dragged the school to court challenging their expulsion by the Board of Governors over their alleged involvement in the planning of a violent strike in March this year. The strike was to reportedly protest religious discrimination, biased against the Christian students. The school is Muslim founded.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.