Ministry of Health Asked to Distribute More Effective Mosquito Nets

In short
A total of 27. 5million nets have been distributed and now Tibenderana who is also the Technical head at International NGO Malaria Consortium says government should be thinking about next generation nets in preceding campaigns with a lot of research being churned out. He says elimination requires having a rapid response that can be implemented by both the private and the public sector.
Ministry of Health Asked to Distribute More Effective Mosquito Nets23 Mar 2021, 20:41 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: eliminating malaria
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.