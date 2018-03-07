Michael Wambi
Expert Warns Against 'Rush' to Develop Oil and Gas Top story

7 Mar 2018, 18:52 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Hans Peter Christophersen, Counsellor In Charge of Trade and Energy at Royal Norwegian Embassy Kampala. Michael Wambi

In short
A senior Norwegian Embassy official in Uganda has warned that the current demands for cash in the treasury should not push the country to rush into the fast-track mode towards first oil by 2020.

 

