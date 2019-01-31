In short
Lukyamuzi explains that they are largely challenged by lack of equipment and expertise to support quality production that can attract a wider audience. He also decries the high level of piracy, which he says denies them the little earning from their sweat.
Expertise, Distribution Challenges Thwart Performing Arts Industry in Masaka
31 Jan 2019
In short
uganda performing rights society industry struggling in masaka achilles lukyamuzi greater masaka film makers association drama and film making industry entertainment and leisure industry
Mentioned: entertainment and leisure industry
