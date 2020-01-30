Flavia Nassaka
20:05

Experts Ask Gov't to Invest in Think Tanks to Drop Unnecessary Budget Hikes

30 Jan 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Economist Fred Muhumuza said many of the programmes that are targeted to improve agriculture are implemented at the level of local government and yet many of the people involved in such programmes are clueless.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF

