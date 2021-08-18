Flavia Nassaka
Experts Attribute Polio Resurgence to Missed Immunization

18 Aug 2021, 14:37 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr Annet Kisakye, the Immunization Focal Person at the World Health Organization Uganda Office says that while the Ministry of Health is attributing the outbreak to cross border movement from South Sudan, there’s a big gap in immunization in the capital city with a lot of children only taking bits of the three-dose jabs.

 

