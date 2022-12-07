Experts Call for a New TB Vaccine as Global Research Funding Surpasses US$1 Billion

In short
Titled "Tuberculosis Research Funding Trends, 2005 to 2021" shows that despite reaching US$1 billion in spending, funding for TB R&D is a mere fraction of what’s needed to achieve the United Nations' sustainable development goal of ending TB as a pandemic by 2030. Every day, 4400 people continue to die from TB, a treatable and curable airborne infectious disease.
Experts Call for a New TB Vaccine as Global Research Funding Surpasses US$1 Billion7 Dec 2022, 14:20 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: TB research
Mentioned: Government of Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.