Experts Call for an Inclusive, Safe Public Transport

In short
Esther Bayiga, a Health Services Researcher at the Trauma, Injury and Disability Project at the School of Public Health says that inclusive and safe public transport involves the mechanical condition of the vehicle, accessibility to roads by people of all ages, and physical condition including those living with disabilities among other factors.
Experts Call for an Inclusive, Safe Public Transport5 Aug 2022, 16:47 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.