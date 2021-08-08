Flavia Nassaka
16:16

Experts Call for Cautious Breastfeeding As Babies Born to COVID-19 Positive Mothers Test Positive

8 Aug 2021, 16:06 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr. Lawrence Kazibwe, who doubles as the Deputy Director of Kawempe hospital, says that investigations are still ongoing to rule out the possibility of the babies contracting COVID-19 infection at birth.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 in newborns
Mentioned: Kawempe National Referral Hospital Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital St. Francis Nsambya Hospital

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.