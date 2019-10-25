In short
The State of Uganda Population report 2019 shows that 17% of children aged between 0 and 4 years of the richest individuals in the country are stunted. Among the poorest, the poor and the middle class stunting stands at above 30% whereas those that are slightly richer have theirs at 27%. The five categories were chosen basing on an asset test.
Experts Call For Investment In Research to Tackle Malnutrition
