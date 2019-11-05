Experts Caution Parents on Quality of Sexuality Education

In short
According to Ajok, the internet is a danger to teenagers due to an existing information gap where sex education is concerned. In 2018, the Education Ministry launched the National Sexuality Education Framework that is supposed to answer some of the questions that teenagers might have about sexual health.
Adolescent health experts are advising parents to make sure their children use child friendly internet search engines
