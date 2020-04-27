Experts Cite High Anxiety Levels as COVID-19 Patients are Discharged

In short
Some of those that have so far been released report feeling unwelcome. A recovered patient who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity, says that he hasn’t moved an inch from his home since he was released last week. Somehow, he says, people in the neighbourhood got to know about his return and he has received information from relatives that the community is scared.
Experts Cite High Anxiety Levels as COVID-19 Patients are Discharged27 Apr 2020, 08:02 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Makerere University Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.