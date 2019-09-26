Experts Decry Constant Shortage of Contraceptives

In short
According to Robina Biteyi, the Executive Director White Ribbon Alliance, there are no implants at the National Medical Stores. She said other challenges that are constantly faced include shipping delays and manufacturing challenges with the supply of injectable contraceptives which are also the most popular in Uganda.
Experts Decry Constant Shortage of Contraceptives26 Sep 2019, 12:55 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
