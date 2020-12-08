Bukenya Fred
16:29

Experts Demand End to Impunity in Land Conflicts

8 Dec 2020, 16:19 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
President Museveni addresses Lusanja evictees

President Museveni addresses Lusanja evictees

In short
The Executive Director of Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET) Sylvia Namubiru, however, points out that certificates of Customary Ownership will not help if the rich and powerful continue to abuse and disregard the law as is the case presently.

 

Tagged with: Land Conflict

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.