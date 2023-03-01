In short
Speaking at a meeting attended by experts in heart disease from a number of countries across the world, Dr. Johnson Kansiime, the clinical lead at St Marys Lacor Hospital said with less than twenty adult cardiologists in a country of about forty-five million people, there is need to address issues in the curriculum that makes it less accessible to doctors progressing in their studies.
Experts Differ on Shortening Cardiology Training
1 Mar 2023
Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: training of specialists
Mentioned: Uganda Heart Association Uganda Heart Institute
