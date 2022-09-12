Experts Oppose Govt Takeover of Soroti Flying School

In short
Mukula advised the government to push the East African Legislative Assembly, EALA, to ensure proper facilitation of the regional institution, and also implement the regional centres of excellence as provided for. The academy, according to him, through a civil aviation academy also trains military pilots and is therefore more important to Uganda.
Experts Oppose Govt Takeover of Soroti Flying School12 Sep 2022, 21:12 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Education East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: Soroti flying school
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.