Experts Predict Reduction in Health Insurance Premiums Due to COVID-19

In short
Dr Ian Clarke, the Chairman Clarke Group and Uganda Healthcare Federation told the annual conference of the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda on Friday that for instance, he had to review and trim on the number of employees that can still benefit from the corporate insurance package.
Experts Predict Reduction in Health Insurance Premiums Due to COVID-1924 Oct 2020, 13:47 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: health insurance premiums
Mentioned: Clarke Group insurance regulatory authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.