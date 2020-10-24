Flavia Nassaka
13:50

Experts Predict Reduction in Health Insurance Premiums Due to COVID-19

24 Oct 2020, 13:47 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Dr Ian Clarke, the Chairman Clarke Group and Uganda Healthcare Federation told the annual conference of the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda on Friday that for instance, he had to review and trim on the number of employees that can still benefit from the corporate insurance package.

 

Tagged with: health insurance premiums
Mentioned: Clarke Group insurance regulatory authority

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.