Experts Raise Concern over Bone Setters as Uganda Marks World Physiotherapy Day

In short
While attending an event to mark World Physiotherapy Day on Thursday, Annette Grace Nakalyango, a physiotherapist based at Mulago National Referral Hospital said many patients turning up at the hospital with major deformities reveal visiting bone setters before seeking the help of specialists.
Experts Raise Concern over Bone Setters as Uganda Marks World Physiotherapy Day8 Sep 2022, 15:26 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: World physiotherapy day traditional bone setters
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.