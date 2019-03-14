In short
In their report read by Innocent Ssekiziyivu, the Mubende Municipal Mayor, the leaders noted that besides the low male involvement in HIV prevention campaign, children are not effectively captured in the AIDs treatment chain, which hinders the aspiration of eliminating the virus by 2030.
Experts Reject Proposal for Compulsory HIV Testing in Schools Top story14 Mar 2019, 19:37 Comments 142 Views Health Lifestyle Local government Interview
A nurse testing an footballer at recent health camp in Masaka, urban council leaders had proposed compulsory testing in school (file Photo)
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.