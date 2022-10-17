In short
Under the “Common Framework for Debt Relief,” G.20 countries agreed relief to debt-ridden poor countries but by September, three countries; Zambia, Chad and Ethiopia had applied.
Experts say debt relief conditionality discourages eligible countries from applying.
Experts Tell Broke African Countries to Swallow Pride, Go for Relief
