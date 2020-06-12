Flavia Nassaka
10:12

Experts Want Mental Health Status of Medical Workers Treating Covid-19 Assessed

12 Jun 2020, 10:08 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Health workers treating COVID-19 patients

Health workers treating COVID-19 patients

In short
Prof. Noelene Nakasujja said assessing them is vital for halting further spread of the disease and key among what they are set to establish is how they perceive their jobs now with infections among health workers in globally being in thousands. These findings she says will inform the kind of interventions that will cater for mental wellness of health workers.

 

Tagged with: mental health status of COVID health workers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.