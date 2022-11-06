In short
"A sustainable solution must involve Rwanda, which is excluded from the EAC regional force," says the Institute for Security Studies. Experts have also questioned whether the EAC force should launch offensives against the more than 100 groups opposed to the government in Kinshasa or just protect civilians as the political discussions continue.
Experts Warn Against Rwanda Exclusion From EAC Intervention Forces in DRC
