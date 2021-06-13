Experts Warn Against Steam Inhalation in Covid-19 Treatment

In short
Dr Richard Idro, a paediatrician at Mulago Specialized National Referral Hospital says while steam inhalation where many are using herbs and hot water has become very popular, there is no way it can keep away the virus or even treat those that are already sick.
Experts Warn Against Steam Inhalation in Covid-19 Treatment13 Jun 2021, 15:01 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: treating COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.