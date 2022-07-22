Experts Warn Uganda, EAC to Go Slow on Digital Services Tax

In short
This comes as the countries prepare to join 133 others around the world to implement the Digital Services Tax (DTS) in line with the taxation plan developed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Experts Warn Uganda, EAC to Go Slow on Digital Services Tax22 Jul 2022, 16:43 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Digital Services Tax
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.