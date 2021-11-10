Explosive Critically Injures Two Children In Kasese

In short
Peter Masereka, a resident of Kogere told URN on Wednesday that the minors picked an unexploded ordinance from the nearby UPDF training ground in the area and wanted to sell it to scrap dealers.
Explosive Critically Injures Two Children In Kasese10 Nov 2021, 14:18 Comments 122 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: explosive device explosive device injures Kasese children
Mentioned: Explosive device
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.