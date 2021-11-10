Basaija Idd
Explosive Critically Injures Two Children In Kasese

10 Nov 2021, 14:18 Comments 122 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
One of the Kasese explosion victim lying at Kilembe hospital

In short
Peter Masereka, a resident of Kogere told URN on Wednesday that the minors picked an unexploded ordinance from the nearby UPDF training ground in the area and wanted to sell it to scrap dealers.

 

