Express FC Defeats Busoga United to Top UPL Table

In short
Goals from Erick Kambale and a hat trick from Godfrey Lwesibawa helped the Red Eagles to sail past the Busoga and secure a Premier league top position which has been dominated by URA in the last game weeks.
Express FC Defeats Busoga United to Top UPL Table18 May 2021, 19:08 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
Tagged with: 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League Express, Busoga United Godfrey Lwesibawa Wasswa Bbosa
