Express FC Officially Crowned Champions of Uganda Premier League

In short
The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA President, Moses Magogo crowned the Red Eagles at a scientific event at the Star-Times offices on Soliz House in Nakasero on Tuesday morning.
Express FC Officially Crowned Champions of Uganda Premier League13 Jul 2021, 14:26 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League Express FC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.