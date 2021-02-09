Express Hold Vipers at Wankulukuku

In short
Express’s lead didn’t last long as it was cancelled by Vipers youngster, Karim Watambala just two minutes after with a long-range free-kick that gave little chance to Express custodian, Mathias Muwanga making it a one-all draw.
Express Hold Vipers at Wankulukuku9 Feb 2021, 20:07 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Express FC Star Times Uganda Premier Vipers denied table lead star times uganda premier league vipers sc
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.