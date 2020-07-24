EDSON KINENE
Express Penalty Ticket Prompts Another Self-Immolation in Kazo

24 Jul 2020, 16:13 Comments 104 Views Kazo, Uganda Human rights Crime Updates
The victim at the health center Couresy Photo

Mugisha was intercepted by the traffic police along Kazo – Ibanda Highway for riding a motorcycle without a helmet and a facemask and given an express penalty ticket of 40,000 Shillings which he had to pay in the bank.

 

