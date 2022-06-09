Amony Immaculate
Extension Workers Embrace Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration Model to Curb Deforestation

9 Jun 2022 Alebtong, Uganda
A farmer practicing FMNR in his garden in Kole district

In short
The model promotes the regeneration of lands that have been cleared for farming. It aims to improve the productivity of agricultural lands while increasing tree cover and biodiversity through the management of the tree stumps of indigenous trees to facilitate regeneration

 

