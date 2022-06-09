In short
The model promotes the regeneration of lands that have been cleared for farming. It aims to improve the productivity of agricultural lands while increasing tree cover and biodiversity through the management of the tree stumps of indigenous trees to facilitate regeneration
Extension Workers Embrace Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration Model to Curb Deforestation
9 Jun 2022
Alebtong, Uganda
