Kato Joseph
18:59

External Laborers Are Killed, Fed to Crocodiles -Min Otafiire

5 Aug 2022, 18:55 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtsey image of Otafiire

In short
Many labour exporters, according to Otafiire, have been using clinics to get fake results which they use to take people to work abroad. Once the laborers reach countries like Saudi Arabia, Otafiire says some are taken to other places for instance Thailand where their organs are extracted and then they become food for crocodiles.

 

