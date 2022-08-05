External Laborers Are Killed, Fed to Crocodiles -Min Otafiire

In short
Many labour exporters, according to Otafiire, have been using clinics to get fake results which they use to take people to work abroad. Once the laborers reach countries like Saudi Arabia, Otafiire says some are taken to other places for instance Thailand where their organs are extracted and then they become food for crocodiles.
External Laborers Are Killed, Fed to Crocodiles -Min Otafiire5 Aug 2022, 18:55 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Internal Affairs minister Kahinda Ot
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.