Baker Akantambira, the UAERA chairperson, says that there is a need to establish a special police unit, which is thoroughly oriented with the labour externalization legal frameworks to avoid harassment of their members, most of whom are prosecuted without conducting the necessary inquiries.
External Recruitment Firms Want Special Police Unit
