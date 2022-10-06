Extortion Cited in Compensation of Teso War Debt Claimants

In short
Margret Asio, a resident of Palam Sub County says that conmen have made the compensation exercise costly for her.
Extortion Cited in Compensation of Teso War Debt Claimants6 Oct 2022, 14:44 Comments 56 Views Katakwi, Uganda Human rights Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Teso War Victims and Cattle Rustling Debt Claimants’ Association compensation of animal war debt claimants legal and parliamentary affairs committee
Mentioned: Katakwi District Teso sub region
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.