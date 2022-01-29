Extreme Hunger Hits Buliisa Flood Victims

In short
The Office of the Prime Minister donated 137 bags of maize flour, 27 bags of beans, 845 tarpaulins, 217 plastic basins and 1,245 kilometres of sugar to the flood victims in August 2021. But the items could not reach all the victims, the majority of whom took refuge in churches, schools and makeshift structures scattered across the area.
Extreme Hunger Hits Buliisa Flood Victims29 Jan 2022, 14:33 Comments 123 Views Buliisa, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
Houses submerged by floods from rising water levels of lake Albert at Kabolwa landing site in Buliisa district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
