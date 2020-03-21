In short
senior epidemiologist Dr Monica Musenero who was appointed presidential advisor on epidemics this week says people do not necessarily need to use face masks because most of them including the surgical ones will not protect an individual from incoming droplets.
Face Mask Can't Protect You From Coronavirus -Epidemiologist
