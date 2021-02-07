Fact Check: Eastern Uganda Has More Representatives in Parliament

In short
However, Uganda Radio Network (URN)'s fact check shows that Eastern Uganda which comprised of sub-regions categorized as Elgon, Kiira, and Eastern (Teso), has a total of 144 Members of Parliament. These represent a total of 101 constituencies, 40 districts and three special interest group representatives; one for the youth, the elderly and the other representing persons with disabilities.
Fact Check: Eastern Uganda Has More Representatives in Parliament7 Feb 2021, 15:58 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Constituencies Eastern Uganda Women MP more MPs in Parliament western Uganda
Mentioned: Electoral commission Ministry of local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.