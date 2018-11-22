Joseph Onyango
Soroti Fruit Factory Unable to Process Entire Harvest from Teso Region

22 Nov 2018
Stake holders in Teso and ministers tour Soroti Fruit Factory, the leaders demanded immediate opening of the factory to save farmers Joseph Onyango

In short
On Wednesday, a group of leaders drawn from different parts of Teso were shocked to learn in a meeting chaired by the Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Minister, Vincent Sempijja that the factory lacks the capacity to process all the citrus fruits produced by farmers.

 

