Soroti Fruit Factory Unable to Process Entire Harvest from Teso Region

In short
On Wednesday, a group of leaders drawn from different parts of Teso were shocked to learn in a meeting chaired by the Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Minister, Vincent Sempijja that the factory lacks the capacity to process all the citrus fruits produced by farmers.
Soroti Fruit Factory Unable to Process Entire Harvest from Teso Region22 Nov 2018, 10:36 Comments 123 Views Agriculture Report
Stake holders in Teso and ministers tour Soroti Fruit Factory, the leaders demanded immediate opening of the factory to save farmers Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.