Failed Alcohol Control Bylaw Upsets Kabale Women

31 Aug 2018, 18:59 Comments 163 Views Kabale, Uganda Local government Analysis

Kabale District Council passed a bylaw restricting the operating hours of bars and other drinking joints. The bylaw was aimed at slowing alcoholism, a vice blamed for the increased cases of domestic violence and laziness amongst young people.

 

