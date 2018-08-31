Failed Alcohol Control Bylaw Upsets Kabale Women

In short
Kabale District Council passed a bylaw restricting the operating hours of bars and other drinking joints. The bylaw was aimed at slowing alcoholism, a vice blamed for the increased cases of domestic violence and laziness amongst young people.
Failed Alcohol Control Bylaw Upsets Kabale Women31 Aug 2018, 18:59 Comments 163 Views Kabale, Uganda Local government Analysis
In short
Tagged with: alcohol kabale drinking hours
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.