Advocates certificates are renewed on an annual basis. But Kafuuzi last renewed his certificate of practice on April 22, 2015, slightly over three years after enrolling as an advocate on January 18, 2012, according to the roll of advocates posted on the Judiciary Website http://judiciary.go.ug/data/ladvocates/
Failure to Renew Practicing Certificate Cost Kafuuzi a Cabinet Post
