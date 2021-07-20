800 Fake COVID Vaccine Doses Were 99% Water -Monitoring Unit

In short
According to analytical results from the Government Analytical Laboratory and the National Drug Auhtority, the water that was put in the vials and passed off was AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines had few impurities and the water was most likely was bottled
800 Fake COVID Vaccine Doses Were 99% Water -Monitoring Unit20 Jul 2021, 15:04 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Fake Vaccines Fake Vaccines 99 Percent Water
Mentioned: Ministry of Health State House Health Monitoring Unit UNEPI-Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.